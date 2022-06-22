Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.98.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 27.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,471,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON opened at $254.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. AON has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.44 and its 200 day moving average is $291.20.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.