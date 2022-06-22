APY.Finance (APY) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $337,601.35 and approximately $4,402.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

