Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

