ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.38% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,604,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,355 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,877,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,023,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $162.04.

