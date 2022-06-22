Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $43.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after acquiring an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,176,000 after acquiring an additional 806,442 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Avantor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after acquiring an additional 475,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,574,000 after acquiring an additional 482,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. Avantor has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

