AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AGT opened at GBX 177.12 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £886.81 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 376.48. AVI Global Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 169 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

