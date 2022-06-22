AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON AGT opened at GBX 177.12 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £886.81 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 376.48. AVI Global Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 169 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
