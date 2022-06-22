Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.82

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and traded as low as $44.89. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

