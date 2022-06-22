Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 669 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

