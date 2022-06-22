Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.