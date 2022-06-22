Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,450 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,515,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

