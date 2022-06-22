Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $239.59 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.