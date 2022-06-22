Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.44

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Big Cypress Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

