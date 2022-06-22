Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Down 1.4%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $582.00 and last traded at $582.00. 631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $590.10.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $674.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.12.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH.A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

