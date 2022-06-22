Bottos (BTO) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Bottos (BTO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Bottos has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $318,210.98 and approximately $2,824.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

