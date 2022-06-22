Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.21.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

