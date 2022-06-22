Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,351 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,035,000 after buying an additional 139,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.72. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

