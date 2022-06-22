Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $198.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

