Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT at $47.60

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTBIF. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

