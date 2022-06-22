Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT at $47.60

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on GTBIF. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $35.15.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.