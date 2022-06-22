Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price at $534.83

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $534.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.90 and its 200-day moving average is $400.86. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.