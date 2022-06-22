Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $49.89

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.