Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $78.17

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,111 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

