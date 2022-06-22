Brokerages Set Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Price Target at $33.00

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

PING opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

