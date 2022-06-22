Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT at $49.89

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 905,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 93,303 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 90,740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,492.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

