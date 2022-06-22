Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $78.05

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.