Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $35.54

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.