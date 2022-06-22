Brokers Offer Predictions for The Kroger Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kroger has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.