Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 145 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

