Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.15 Million Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 1,652.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,026 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.