Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,926 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

