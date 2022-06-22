Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,993 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

