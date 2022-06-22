Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 55,350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

