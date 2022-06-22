Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMAR. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

NYSEARCA:UMAR opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.