Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,208,164 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208,164 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.39% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

