Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,303 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $711.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $615.50 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $796.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $903.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

