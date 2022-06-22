Brookstone Capital Management Takes $6.19 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 209,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 14.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

NYSEARCA:UDEC opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.