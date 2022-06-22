BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Head to Head Analysis

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BuzzFeed and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A -1.64% -0.61% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Mynaric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.59 $24.71 million N/A N/A Mynaric $2.79 million 54.50 -$53.80 million N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BuzzFeed and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 201.72%. Mynaric has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 265.52%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Summary

Mynaric beats BuzzFeed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Mynaric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

