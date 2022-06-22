Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LICY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

LICY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

