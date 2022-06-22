Canton Hathaway LLC Buys Shares of 19,176 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

