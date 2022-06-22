Canton Hathaway LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

