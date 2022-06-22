Canton Hathaway LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 1.1% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 938.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,146,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB opened at $216.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $158.92 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

