Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 142.83.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 469.57%.
A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.