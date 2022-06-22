Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

