Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 259 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,124,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,566,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 317.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 99,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $69.27.

