Casper Price Tops $0.0256 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $132.29 million and $3.03 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00825025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00075706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015974 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,952,141,519 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,198,150 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.