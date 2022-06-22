Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHNG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -128.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,156,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,892,000 after buying an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,673,000 after buying an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after purchasing an additional 914,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.