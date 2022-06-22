CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,275,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,839,000 after buying an additional 301,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

