CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $534,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKE stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

