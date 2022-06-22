CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $691,000 Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,975,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after buying an additional 2,253,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after buying an additional 525,773 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,399,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

