CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $463,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

