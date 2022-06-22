CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 4,062 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Dollar General stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.30. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

